UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 338.215 Mln Released For Petroleum Sector Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Rs 338.215 mln released for petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has released around Rs 338.215 million funds for four ongoing projects of the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) till June 21 against the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million.

According to the official data issued by the Ministry of Planning, an amount of Rs 291.575 million has been released to acquire drilling rigs and accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Rs 13.736 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs 14.609 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan and Rs 18.

295 for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

For advancement of these projects, the government would spend Rs 433.852 during the year 2019-20. Out of which, Rs 416.535 would be utilized to acquire drilling rigs, Rs 3.655 million for appraisal of coal reserves in Badin, Rs 10.553 million to explore and evaluate coal in Noshamand Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and Rs 3.109 million for exploration and evaluation ofmetallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Badin Lasbela Uthal Bela June Government Million

Recent Stories

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

10 minutes ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

27 minutes ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

37 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

58 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registere ..

1 hour ago

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.