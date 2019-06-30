Rs 338.215 mln released for petroleum sector projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has released around Rs 338.215 million funds for four ongoing projects of the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) till June 21 against the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million.

According to the official data issued by the Ministry of Planning, an amount of Rs 291.575 million has been released to acquire drilling rigs and accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Rs 13.736 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs 14.609 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan and Rs 18.

295 for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

For advancement of these projects, the government would spend Rs 433.852 during the year 2019-20. Out of which, Rs 416.535 would be utilized to acquire drilling rigs, Rs 3.655 million for appraisal of coal reserves in Badin, Rs 10.553 million to explore and evaluate coal in Noshamand Bahlol areas of Balochistan, and Rs 3.109 million for exploration and evaluation ofmetallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbela.