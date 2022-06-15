Rs 342b relief packages, no new tax in Punjab budget 2022-23: Leghari

Maintaining its track record, the present government is not going to impose any new tax and continue with the policy of putting no burden on the lower strata of the society regarding tax revenue collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Maintaining its track record, the present government is not going to impose any new tax and continue with the policy of putting no burden on the lower strata of the society regarding tax revenue collection. The government is adhering to a people-friendly policy of bringing the influential and wealthy people into tax club.

Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated this while delivering the budget speech on the floor of the house here Wednesday. He disclosed that there will be no new sales tax (ST) on services during next fiscal year, adding that besides giving relief in sales tax on services, no ST slab is increased on any service so as to facilitate the small businesses. However, in order to increase the own tax revenues of the province, stamp duty for urban areas is being increased from one to two percent, he maintained.

The government is focused to bring the privileged class into tax net, and exempt the deserving and low income class from various taxes. In this regard, he said, tax schedule on luxury houses under the Punjab Finance Act 2014 is being revised and new rates will be introduced as per area. Similarly, revised e-auction policy is being launched for the unique registration numbers of vehicles, he added.

Providing relief to under-privileged segments of society is the top most priority of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, therefore, government has set aside Rs 200 billion for Awami Relief Package for provision of wheat flour on subsidized price of Rs 490 per 10kg bag instead of Rs 650, he said.

In addition to this, a mega discount package is being launched under which the poor people will be provided edible, grocery and other commodities as well as travelling facilities on discounted rates, he added. The poor farmers will also be provided fertilizers and agricultural inputs on subsidized rate. A hefty amount of Rs 142 billion has been allocated for this package, he said.

Leghari said that Rs 685 billion development budget (Annual Development Programme-ADP) will be utilized on sectors which will help resolve the problems of price-hike, energy crisis and social disparity. He explained that 40 percent (Rs 272.6 billion) of the ADP will go to Social Sector entailing education, health, water supply and sanitation, women development and social welfare; 24 percent to Infrastructure (roads, bridges, buildings etc.); 6 percent to Production (industry), 02 percent to Service sector, and 28 percent to other public welfare-oriented programmes and special initiatives.

Previous PTI government had altogether ignored Social Protection Authority, established by PML-N government during its last tenure with an objective to facilitate the marginalized segments of the society, he said and added that the present government has allocated Rs 1.4 billion funds for the Authority under which senior citizens will receive Rs 2000 financial assistance per month. In addition, special schemes will be launched for the special persons, transgenders, and widows, he added.