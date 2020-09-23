Rs 40 billion refund paid in just two months: Nabeela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan Nabeela Faran Baig said on Wednesday that over Rs 40 billion worth of refund payments were made to tax payers in just two months despite coronavirus pandemic and subsequent business slowdown.

She was addressing a reception hosted in her honour by All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholestry Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) here.

Ms Baig said it was her utmost desire to resolve problems of the business community at RTO level without any delay.

She said that the department was endeavouring hard to improve its services.

She said that Faster system was being improved further for refund payments. She said that problems of industrialists and traders were being resolved.

She, however, added that business community should first contact unit officers and then the higher officials if problem remains unresolved.

She said that a focal person was being deputed at RTO to facilitate business community. She said that a representative of APBUMA would be made part of RTO advisory committee.

She urged the business community to pay taxes with regularity and introduce new tax payers to expand national tax base.

Former APBUMA chairman Ahsan Shah, former president Multan chamber of commerce Khawaja Yousuf and others also spoke and highlighted the need for improving public trust on the tax officials. They said that people want to pay taxes but they also demand facilities and respect.

Ahsan Shah demanded that SMEs be given preference in payment of sales tax refund.