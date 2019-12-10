RS. 40000 Premium Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 11 List, 10 December 2019 Announced

(@FahadShabbir)

Results of 40000 Premium Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Quetta on December 10, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 75000000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.40000/ premium each was held Today in Quetta on December 10. The Draw number is 78. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 315554 won the amount of 75000000 PKR. The second prize winners are 222386, 508980, 845315 they all won Rs. 25000000, Third prize of was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Quetta Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

