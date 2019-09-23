Rs 40,000 Prize Bonds Worth Rs 152 Billion Encashed By Aug 31

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ):Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has pointed out that the investors of Rs 40,000 prize bonds have withdrawn Rs 152 billion by August 31, out of total stock of Rs 259 billion investment from CDNS after the federal government decided to discontinue the specific bond.

The National Savings is expecting that total amount to be drawn by the investors, would be around to Rs 194 billion by end of September, out of which Rs. 40 billion were drawn in July and Rs 112 billion in August, senior official of CDNS told APP here.

The government froze the prize bond of Rs 40,000 a few months a go, when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued circular and directed all commercial banks to stop selling Rs 40,000 prize bonds from June 24 onwards.

According to the notification the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed that national Prize Bonds worth Rs 40, 000 denominations should not be sold after June 24, and would not be encashed or redeemed after March 31, 2020.

Replying to a question, he said CDNS has decided not to change the rates of different Certificates for September, 2019 to promote the culture of savings in the country.

The CDNS has already increased rates on various savings certificates aimed at persuading the customers to invest with CDNS, "In previous board meeting the CDNS notified the upward revision in the profit rates for various saving certificates with effect from July 1st (2019), encouraging people to invest in various schemes of the Directorate," he said.

The official was of the view that the upward revision of these certificates would generate more revenues that could be utilized as budgetary support by the government to overcome budget deficit problems.

He informed that the new rate for Defense Savings Certificate has been increased from 12.47 percent to 13.01 percent while the rate of Special Saving Certificate from 11.57 to 12.90, Regular Income Certificate from 12 percent to 12.96 percent.

Likewise, the rates of Savings Accounts have been increased from 8.5 percent to 10.25 percent while the rates of Bahbood Savings Certificates and Pensioners' Benefit Account were increased from 14.28 percent to 14.76 percent.

He informed that the government had also increased the short-term (3 months), medium-term (6 months) and long-term (12months) certificates to attract more people towards savings and investments with CDNS.

He said the new rates for short-term certificates have been increased from 9.8 percent to 12.08 percent, medium-term from 9.88percent to 12.18 percent while the rate of long-term certificate has been enhanced from 9.98 percent to 12.28 percent.

Replying to The CDNS has set Rs 350 billion annual net targets for the year 2019-20 as compared to Rs. 324 billion for the previous year's 2018-19 to enhance savings and promoting saving culture in the country, the official said.

The Directorate has also revised and increased the gross target of Rs 1570 billion for fiscal year 2019-20, he said.

He informed that CDNS had collected Rs 410 billion by June 30, exceeding the target of Rs 324 billion set for the year while during the preceding year of 2017-18, CDNS collected Rs155 billion.

The total savings held by the CDNS stood at Rs 1,150 billion byJune 30, while the directorate had Rs 774 billion savings by the same date, a year ago, he said.