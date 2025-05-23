Rs 44b Penalty On Sugar Mills: CAT Remands Case To CCP For Rehearing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), while deciding the appeals filed by the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills, has remanded the case to the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) for a fresh hearing.
In its short order, the Tribunal directed that the matter be reheard by either the Chairperson or any other member of the Commission who was not a signatory to either of the earlier conflicting opinions, and that a final decision be issued preferably within 90 days, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The CCP’s original 2021 order was issued by a four-member bench that was evenly split in its opinion.
Two members, including the Chairperson Ms Rahat Kaunain Hassan and Member Mujatba Lodhi, supported the imposition of the penalty, while the remaining two Members including Ms Bushra Naz Malik and Shaista Bano issued a dissenting opinion.
To break the deadlock, the then Chairperson Rahat Kaunain exercised a casting vote under Subsection 5 of Section 24 of the Competition Act, 2010, through a note dated August 13, 2021—effectively converting the stalemate into a majority ruling that upheld the penalty.
The legality of this casting vote became the central issue in the appeals. The Tribunal has now ruled that the Chairperson has no authority to exercise a casting vote in quasi-judicial proceedings under the Competition Act, 2010. As a result, the Chairperson’s opinion based on the casting vote has been set aside.
After the fresh hearing, the decision of the Chairperson or the assigned member will settle the matter and determine the violations of competition law by PSMA and its member sugar mills.
It is worth mentioning that the CAT has recently become fully functional following the Federal government’s appointment of a new Chairman, allowing the Tribunal to resume hearings on several long-pending appeals.
Recent Stories
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
More Stories From Business
-
Rs 44b penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing2 minutes ago
-
Edible oil including soyabean, palm oil grew 24.78% and 139.82%2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 20256 hours ago
-
FPCCI Delegation met with SAPM15 hours ago
-
PEFMA delegation meets Ch. Sujaat16 hours ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Commerce visits EDF Secretariat, NCC16 hours ago
-
No nation can succeed without empowering women: Dr Zulfiqar17 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan19 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia ambassador holds meeting with SIAL administration19 hours ago
-
Romanian ambassador visits SCCI19 hours ago