Rs 4668.106 mln motor vehicle tax collected from Karachi during July 2020 to Jan 2021: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Thursday said that Sindh Excise and Taxation department has collected Rs 4668.106 million from Karachi in the form of motor vehicle tax, Rs 312.001 million was received from Hyderabad, Rs 141.409 million from Sukkur and Rs 62.697 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, from July 2020 to January 2021.

He further said that Rs 67.837 million was collected from Larkana and Rs 40.457 million from Mirpurkhas for motor vehicle tax, while Rs 1187.664 million was collected from Karachi, Rs 57.623 million from Hyderabad and Rs 27.267 million from Sukkur in terms of property tax were received.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that Rs 16.

404 million was collected from Larkana and Rs 7.924 million from Mirpur Khas in terms of property tax.

He said that the overall situation of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax was satisfactory, however provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla urged the officers to pay more attention to collection of property, motor vehicle and professional tax.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the professional taxpayers to log on www. excise.gos.pk through a simple procedure and register their business.

He was of the opinion that a large scale advertising campaign is required to collect and to motivate tax defaulters for paying property tax and professional tax.

He advised the tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation.