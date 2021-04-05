Rs 492.52 bln released for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Government has released Rs. 492.53 billion out of total allocation of Rs 650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs. 312.19 billion for federal ministries, Rs.148.9 billion for corporations, Rs. 29.5 billion for special areas, and Rs. 1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 3.00 billion.

Similarly, Rs. 98.32 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs.50.56 billion out of Rs. 158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 64.8 billion out of Rs. 79.38 billion for the for the Water Resources Division while Rs 492.772 bln released for social sector Uplift Projects and Rs 492.772 bln released for social sector uplift projects.

