UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 492.52 Bln Released For Uplift Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rs 492.52 bln released for uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Government has released Rs. 492.53 billion out of total allocation of Rs 650 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs. 312.19 billion for federal ministries, Rs.148.9 billion for corporations, Rs. 29.5 billion for special areas, and Rs. 1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 3.00 billion.

Similarly, Rs. 98.32 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs.50.56 billion out of Rs. 158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 64.8 billion out of Rs. 79.38 billion for the for the Water Resources Division while Rs 492.772 bln released for social sector Uplift Projects and Rs 492.772 bln released for social sector uplift projects.

\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Earthquake Water Company NHA Government Billion

Recent Stories

East Timor Plans Disaster Relief as Flood Leaves 2 ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Warns of Stricter Measures Amid ..

4 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar disappointed on match officials of P ..

4 minutes ago

Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe ..

9 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree on International C ..

27 minutes ago

Connect with Nature inspires, empowers and mentors ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.