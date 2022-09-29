Rs 5 bn subsidy to be provided on certified seeds of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry of National Food Security and Research has devised a mechanism to provide Rs5 billion subsidy on certified seeds of wheat to the farmers belonging to worst flood hit districts of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The aim of the initiative is to revive and restore agriculture of these areas, which were the most vulnerable due to the devastation of recent flash floods and rains across the country, said Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that Ministry of National Food Security and Research has finalized the scheme, besides allocating an amount of Rs5 billion for the aforementioned scheme, which would be submitted before the Prime Minister for final approval.

He said that after the approval the scheme, about 25 percent seeds out of total available certified seeds would be provided to about 11 districts of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the provision of certified seeds for farmers of calamity hit areas would help to revive and restore agriculture sector to maintain food safety and security in the country.

About 07 districts of Sindh and two districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively were identified as most vulnerable, adding that efforts are on to prepare land before the wheat sowing season as available moisture offer opportunity to bring maximum area under wheat cultivation.

He said that government was fully focusing to bring maximum area under wheat cultivation as it was the major cash crop of Rabi season, which comprises 85 percent as compared the other crops of the season.

Dr Imtiaz further said that government would also provide incentives for other crops of the season to be sown in these flood affected areas including oil seeds, pulses and other minor crops in order to rehabilitate the agricultural land enhancing farm income of the growers.

Meanwhile, he said that government was also intended to organize national Kissan conference in order to discuss ways and means to promote and develop local agriculture sector, adding that the event is also aiming at to find latest solution to revive agriculture sector in flood affected areas.

The conference is likely to be attended by the progressive farmers, members of academia, policy makers, agriculture scientist and researchers, besides it would also be attended by the non-governmental organizations and development partners, he added.