Rs 50,306 Mln Tax Collected In Current FY Till Feb: Taxation Minister

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:04 PM

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb: Taxation Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Saturday said that around Rs 50,306 million collected in terms of different taxes during the current financial year that is from July 2019 to February 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Saturday said that around Rs 50,306 million collected in terms of different taxes during the current financial year that is from July 2019 to February 2020.

Chawla said this while presiding a meeting chaired by him on tax collection here, said a statement.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that Rs 49080.532 million was collected during the same period during the last financial year.

He said that in the term of Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 4770.

480 million, Rs 43060.451 millions in Infrastructure Cess and Rs 451.461 millions in Professional Tax were received.

He said that Rs197.059 million was collected in term of cotton fee Rs 1773.004 million for property tax and Rs 54.256 million for entertainment duty were collected.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that so far this fiscal year, the overall tax situation was better and we expected to achieve more than 100 per cent tax targets before the end of this financial year.

The Minister for Excise while encouraging the officers, asked them to work hard with dedication as we can achieve our goals easily.

He was sure that the officers would achieve their tax targets by paying their full attention towards the goal.

