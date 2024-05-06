Rs 520m Released For Schemes Of Wasa
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) As many as Rs 520 million was released for completing ongoing water supply and drainage
schemes of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Faisalabad.
A spokesman for the agency said on Monday that Rs100 million would be spent on main
schemes while Rs 233.
2 million would be used for enhancing capacity of disposal stations.
Similarly, Rs 135.7 million would be spent on de-silting and rehabilitation of drainage
channels, he added.
Recent Stories
Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today
SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
More Stories From Business
-
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
EU election could force sharp turn in electric car policy28 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim38 minutes ago
-
2 plots sealed over illegal construction38 minutes ago
-
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s cultural and natura ..44 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment pivotal for 'Macro Economic Stability' in Pakistan: Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.07 pct higher1 hour ago
-
May Day holiday sees over 1.3 billion passenger trips across China2 hours ago
-
Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 pct in first 3 months2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat2 hours ago
-
Govt's facilitation approach builds investor’s confidence: Jam Kamal2 hours ago
-
Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes3 hours ago