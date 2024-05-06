Open Menu

Rs 520m Released For Schemes Of Wasa

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) As many as Rs 520 million was released for completing ongoing water supply and drainage

schemes of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the agency said on Monday that Rs100 million would be spent on main

schemes while Rs 233.

2 million would be used for enhancing capacity of disposal stations.

Similarly, Rs 135.7 million would be spent on de-silting and rehabilitation of drainage

channels, he added.

