Rs 5550 bln revenue target to require extra effort from FBR: MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Sarfraz Ahmad said on Tuesday that Rs 5550 billion revenue target set in the fiscal budget 2019-20 was a challenge requiring extra effort from the Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) to achieve it.

During an informal interaction with the newsmen after hearing budget speech with the fellow industrialists and business tycoons at MCCI, he said that MCCI would release a detailed response to the budget 2019-20 after consulting MCCI members within next few days.

However, he added, one thing was clear that revenue target was a challenge and FBR officials would have to move out and put extra effort to achieve it.

Former president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Mian Tanweer A.

Sheikh, former MCCI president Malik Israr Awan, income tax advocates and chartered accountant Younis Ghazi lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet for voluntarily slashing their salaries by 10 per cent and termed it a good precedent to follow.

They, however, added that withdrawal of zero rated facility on five export oriented industries would hurt exports.

They suggested steps to promote local industry and reduce burden on existing tax payers. They demanded banning import of products that are produced locally and sought incentives to attract investment and joint ventures to South Punjab.

They thanked the government for incorporating many proposals and suggestions from different associations and trade bodies in the budget 2019-20.