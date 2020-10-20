UrduPoint.com
Rs 63 Billion Projects Registered In PM's Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rs 63 billion projects registered in PM's Construction Industry Incentives Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 127 projects have been registered with a total projected cost of Rs.63 billion under Prime Minister's Construction Industry Incentives Scheme, till October 19, 2020, In addition, a total of 108 persons are also in the process of registering 114 projects at a projected cost of Rs.

109 billion, said a press release issued by FBR here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's incentive scheme for builders and developers is now picking-up showing definite signs of success and great amount of interest by the construction industry.

The registered projects from major cities include 61 projects from Karachi, Lahore 44, Islamabad 30, Rawalpindi 19, Faisalabad 10 and rest from other cities. The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020.

