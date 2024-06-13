Rs. 64.6bln Allocated For Punjab Agriculture In FY2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A total of Rs. 64.6 billion has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, and out of which, Rs. 11.8bln would be foreign aid component.
Major share, Rs. 45.25bln will go to the Chief Minister’s initiatives, while Rs. 15.
85bln have been allocated for on-farm water management and Rs. 2.65bln for agriculture transformation plan.
Also, Rs. 304 million has been allocated for agriculture research, Rs. 294.6bln for agriculture education, Rs. 99mln for soil survey, Rs. 91mln for pest warning and quality control, and Rs. 50mln for district development package.
