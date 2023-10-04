Open Menu

Rs 69 Bln Money-laundering Identified In 5 Years: Senate Body Informed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 06:22 PM

The customs authorities Wednesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that inspection teams had identified Rs 69.5 billion money-laundering committed by 63 individuals during last five years

Member Customs, Zeba Hai Azhar briefed the committee in a meeting, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, almost seven accused attached with the solar equipment import-business were among those who smuggled billions of rupees to different countries.

The senate body took up various reports on the massive money- laundering by solar panel/equipment importers was also apprised that two accused had deposited Rs 26 billion in cash for import of solar panels.

The customs official said First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against six accused for their alleged involvement in the money laundering for causing dent to the national exchequers.

She highlighted that around 59 percent imports were done through green channels and most of the transition cleared in the Post Clear Audit a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) department.

While briefing on the Deposits Protection Corporation (DPC) Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Inayat Hussain said that the funds of depositors had legal protection worth Rs 500,000.

Earlier its limit was Rs 250,000 and the said amount limit fully covers 94 percent of depositors under the SBP subsidiary Deposits Protection Corporation (DPC).

He said that all the scheduled banks operating in the country were required to be members of DPC to ensure the deposits in these banks come under the umbrella of the deposit protection mechanism.

While briefing on the account opening issue faced by the Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), SBP officials informed that a focal person had appointed in each bank to facilitate the PEP in their account opening procedures.

The SBP also appointed a focal person in the SBP to solve the queries related to the account opening said adding that SBP further instructs banks to fast this procedure.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the PEP faced problems in their account opening this is a violation of fundamental human rights and the constitution Article 10.

He said action should be taken against such officers and persons who obstruct the opening of accounts.

