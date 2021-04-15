UrduPoint.com
RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 List, 15 April 2021 Announced

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:04 PM

Results of 750 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Quetta on April 15, 2021. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 1500000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.750/ each was held Today in Lahore on April 15th. The Draw number is 85. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 038012 won the amount of 1500000 PKR. The second prize winners are 000831, 314705, 417508 they all won Rs. 500000, Third prize of Rs. 9300 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2021 in the business section of UrduPoint.

