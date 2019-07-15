RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 List, 15 July 2019 Announced

Results of 750 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Karachi on July 15, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 1500000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.750/ each was held Today in Karachi on July 15th. The Draw number is 79. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 161158 won the amount of 1500000 PKR. The second prize winners are 204877, 262276, 619632 they all won Rs. 500000, Third prize of Rs. 9300 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

