RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 15 October 2019 Announced

15th October 2019

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 List, 15 October 2019 Announced

Results of 750 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Rawalpindi on October 15, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 1500000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.750/ each was held Today in Rawalpindi on October 15th. The Draw number is 80. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 378562 won the amount of 1500000 PKR. The second prize winners are 296432, 512602, 813469 they all won Rs. 500000, Third prize of Rs. 9300 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2019 in the business section of UrduPoint.

