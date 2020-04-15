UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 List, 15 April 2020 Announced

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:41 AM

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 List, 15 April 2020 Announced

Results of 750 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Hyderabad on April 15, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 1500000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.750/ each was held Today in Hyderabad on April 15th. The Draw number is 82. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 253534 won the amount of 1500000 PKR. The second prize winners are 266370, 048813, 662748 they all won Rs. 500000, Third prize of Rs. 9300 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Pakistani Rupee April 2020 Prize Bond All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 April 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

11 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

11 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.