RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 List, 2 November 2020 Announced

Results of 7500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Karachi on November 2nd, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 15,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/ each was held Today in Karachi on November 2nd. The Draw number is 84. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 193853 won the amount of 15,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 195676, 448508, 639512 they all won Rs. 5,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 93000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Karachi Pakistan.

