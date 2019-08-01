RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 List, 1 August 2019 Announced

Results of 7500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Quetta on August 1st, 2019. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 15,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/ each was held Today in Quetta on August 1st. The Draw number is 79. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 930315 won the amount of 15,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 022427, 372362, 939027 they all won Rs. 5,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 93000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Quetta Pakistan.

