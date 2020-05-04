UrduPoint.com
RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 List, 4 May 2020 Announced

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 List, 4 May 2020 Announced

Results of 7500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Peshawar on May 4th, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 15,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/ each was held Today in Peshawar on May 4th. The Draw number is 82. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 473331 won the amount of 15,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 759813, 911300, 959058 they all won Rs. 5,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 93000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Peshawar Pakistan.

The full list of 1696 winners is published in our business section, you can read here.

You can check the schedule of prize bond Draw list of 2020 in the business section of UrduPoint.

