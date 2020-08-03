RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 List, 3 August 2020 Announced

Results of 7500 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Faisalabad on August 3rd, 2020. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 15,000,000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.7500/ each was held Today in Faisalabad on August 3rd. The Draw number is 83. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 483112 won the amount of 15,000,000 PKR. The second prize winners are 415983, 881814, 931315 they all won Rs. 5,000,000, Third prize of Rs. 93000 was awarded to 1696 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Peshawar Pakistan.

