Rs 750m Loan Loans Distributed Under Punjab Razgar Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that provision of easy loans under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme is continuing on the directives of the chief minister.

So far more than 1,000 people have been given easy loans of over Rs 750 million. Men, women, transgenders and special people are benefiting from the scheme, he said.

The minister told the media here that under the Rozgar Scheme, easy loans of Rs. 100,000 to Rs.10 million were being provided.

The Punjab Rozgar Scheme will create employment opportunities for 1.6 million people. He said that under Punjab Green Development Loan Scheme, easy loans are being given on a priority basis while loans for environment friendly initiatives and efficient use of resources are also being provided.

He said the issuance of such loans was an important step towards tackling climate change, a bright future and stabilizing the economy.

The provincial minister was also directed to expedite the process of disbursement of easy loans under the scheme.

