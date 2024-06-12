Rs 79 bln allocated for IT sector: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the federal government has proposed over Rs 79 billion for the Information Technology (IT) sector in the budget 2024-25
In his budget speech at the floor of the house, the minister said that this allocation is the highest amount in the history.
He said that exports in the IT sector would reach to 3.5 billion Dollars in current fiscal year due to the policies of the government.
He said that Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue, adding that this amount would be beneficial for enhancing tax network by using latest IT techniques and to eliminate loopholes in the system.
The minister said that Rs 8 billion would be provided for the establishment of IT park in Karachi and Rs 11 billion for Technology Park Development Project Islamabad.
Furthermore, Rs 2 billion are allocated for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in this budget and Rs 20 billion are for Digital Infrastructure Information, the minister added.
