Open Menu

Rs 79 Bln Allocated For IT Sector: Minister For Finance And Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Rs 79 bln allocated for IT sector: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the federal government has proposed over Rs 79 billion for the Information Technology (IT) sector in the budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the federal government has proposed over Rs 79 billion for the Information Technology (IT) sector in the budget 2024-25.

In his budget speech at the floor of the house, the minister said that this allocation is the highest amount in the history.

He said that exports in the IT sector would reach to 3.5 billion Dollars in current fiscal year due to the policies of the government.

He said that Rs 7 billion has been allocated for the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue, adding that this amount would be beneficial for enhancing tax network by using latest IT techniques and to eliminate loopholes in the system.

The minister said that Rs 8 billion would be provided for the establishment of IT park in Karachi and Rs 11 billion for Technology Park Development Project Islamabad.

Furthermore, Rs 2 billion are allocated for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in this budget and Rs 20 billion are for Digital Infrastructure Information, the minister added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exports Budget FBR Government Billion

Recent Stories

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Educat ..

Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..

20 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms busine ..

SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly

20 minutes ago
 MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-frie ..

MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..

20 minutes ago
 Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget ..

Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25

20 minutes ago
 Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered

20 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased ..

Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers

12 minutes ago
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

12 minutes ago
 Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget

12 minutes ago
 Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budge ..

Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM ..

Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti

12 minutes ago
 Chairman CST urges govt to bring non-filers into t ..

Chairman CST urges govt to bring non-filers into tax net

26 seconds ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business