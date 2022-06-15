UrduPoint.com

Rs 80.77b For Roads, Rs 6b For Prisons, Rs 3.6b For PSCA Allocated

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

A hefty grant of Rs 35 billion has been earmarked in the Punjab Budget 2022-23 for repair and rehabilitation of roads (2000km) under infrastructural sector throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A hefty grant of Rs 35 billion has been earmarked in the Punjab Budget 2022-23 for repair and rehabilitation of roads (2000km) under infrastructural sector throughout the province.

In his budget speech on the floor of the house here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Wednesday, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that initiative would help make easy, safe and comfortable traveling of people from and to various destinations.

The government has also set aside Rs 80.77 billion, 39 percent higher than current FY's allocation, for infrastructural sector's development. Out of this budget, 149 new schemes will be launched, while Rs 13.

5 billion will be utilized on ring projects of Multan and Sialkot.

The government has also allocated Rs 6 billion for Correctional Facilities Revamping Programme of Prisons and Prisoners Welfare Programme that will definitely ensure due facilities to the prisoners.

Similarly, he said, another grant of Rs 3.6 billion has been allocated for repair and revamping of safe city cameras and other equipment under Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) as well as extension of this project. The improved monitoring of roads, traffic and infrastructures means low rate of crimes, he remarked.

