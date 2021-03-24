UrduPoint.com
Rs 80bn Interest-free Loans Extended Under CM Self Employment Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Interest-free loans worth over Rs 80 billion have so far been extended to people under Chief Minister's self employment scheme across Punjab for promotion of small and medium scale businesses.

Regional director Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Multan Ammara Manzoor said in a statement on Wednesday that the scheme was also in operation in Multan region like elsewhere in Punjab wherein PSIC in cooperation with Akhuwwat Foundation was extending interest free loans to men, women and transgender persons to promote businesses for their financial self sufficiency as per vision of CM Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ammara said that 1784 people from Multan and surroundings were issued loans worth Rs 58.3 million in Mar 2021. She said that loan cheques are distributed in different Constituencies from 15th to 20th of every month.

