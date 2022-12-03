Rs 890m development schemes for 3 cities approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The departmental development committee, under the chairmanship of Local Government Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain, approved development schemes worth Rs 890 millions for three cities of the province, here on Saturday.

The secretary said the schemes included construction and repair of various roads and beautification of intersections, and the cost of these schemes was estimated at Rs 295 million for Jaranwala, Rs 210 million for Wazirabad and Rs 380 million for Kamonke.

He said that Main Bazaar Road, Water Works Road, Muhammad Ali Park Road, GT Road, Lahore Road, Rashid Park Road and Gulistan Cinema Road would be constructed and repaired in Jaranwala besides renovation of Karmanwala Chowk, Nankana Mor Chowk and Anarkali Bazaar Chowk of Jaranwala city.

Mubashir Hussain said that Shaheed Road, Double Railway Road, Muslim Road, Pir Mithha Road, Jinnah Colony Road, Western Circular Road and Railway Colony Road construction project would be completed in Wazirabad.

In Wazirabad City, he said, Telephone Exchange Chowk, Hajipura Chowk and People's Chowk would be constructed and beautified. Marree Road, New Green Market Road and Aimanabad Road would be constructed in Kamonke.

The secretary directed the officers concerned to issue tenders without any delay for execution of the projects, asserting that traffic during the development works must be channelised smoothly and citizens should be fully informed about the alternative traffic routes.

He said that the budget had also been allocated for planting trees on both sides of the roads in these schemes.

Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Syed Zahid Aziz gave a briefing regarding the approved development schemes.

Additional Secretary Development, Deputy Secretary Development Section Officer project and chief officers of the three tehsil municipal corporations were also present.