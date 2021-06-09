Rs 900 billion allocated for federal development projects in Budget 2021-22

The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday informed that Rs 900 billion have been allocated for federal development projects in upcoming Budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday informed that Rs 900 billion have been allocated for Federal development projects in upcoming Budget 2021-22.

The committee notified that in totality Rs 900 billion have been allocated for federal and Rs 1,202 billion for provincial development projects.

The 1st Pre-Budget meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was taken on the funds set aside for the Annual Development Program in the upcoming budget from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives as well as the agencies affiliated to the Ministry.

According to the presentation on the upcoming PSDP, details on National Lay Out 2021-2022 were proposed federally as well as provincially and Ministry-wise funds Allocation were proposed and presented.

The committee informed that Punjab has been allocated Rs 500 billion and Sindh has been allocated Rs 321 billion for development projects in upcoming Budget 2021-22.

The committee briefed that Rs 133 billion has been allocated for Balochistan and Khyber Pakhunkhwa has been allocated Rs 248 billion for various development projects.

Timely evaluation monitoring and administering of projects at provincial and federal level, mechanism of Transfer of funds and allocation of budget by the Finance division will take place through this committee, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla maintained during the meeting.

Prioritize projects based on public needs should be formulated and the committee should be appraised on the requisite criteria of proposal and approval of various schemes from the Finance Division, said Senator Kauda Baber during the meeting.

Replying to the questions of the members of the committee, the officials of the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives said that the projects submitted by the federal ministries are approved by the federal cabinet through the ministry.

Total funds are set aside for projects. The plans are approved by the National Economic Council.

Dost Muhammad khan proposed development projects for the area of Tang and said that special attention should be given on release of Funds on dams.

The Chairman said that a special committee should be constituted and recommendations should be referred to the respective committees for acceptance.

The Chairman raised the question on the funds allocated for COVID- 19 and to ensure that hospitals are making the correct use of the allocation of funds on vaccination process at federal level as well as in their respective provinces.

The Chairman Committee said that the funds of the Annual Development Plans of the last financial year could not be utilized or less than the funds released. He added that the committee will ensure funds released for the annual development projects are spent on the projects in a timely manner.

Besides, a detailed briefing was taken from the agencies affiliated to the ministry on different development and non development projects.

Chairman Committee Senator Mandviwalla said that a very important committee meeting of the Senate is being briefed before the budget.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Danesh Kumar, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Rubina Khalid, Azam NazeerTarar, Nuzhat Saqid, Sardar Muhammad ShafiqTareen, Kauda Babar and officers of the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives took part in the meeting.