Rs 9,361.056 Mln Allocated In PSDP For IT, Telecom Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rs 9,361.056 mln allocated in PSDP for IT, Telecom division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has allocated 9,361.056 million for the ongoing and new schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the public sector development programme for the financial year 2021-22.

Rs 7,050.000 million were allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 2,311.056 million were earmarked for the new schemes for Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 955 million was allocated for blended virtual education (VU), Rs 312 million for establishment of SINO-Pak center for artificial intelligence, Rs 616 million for expansion of cellular services in AJK- GB, Rs 500 for protection and up- gradation of Pak-China Phase-1 CFC project of establishment of cross border connectivity project, Rs 1500 Technology Parks Development project (TDP) at Islamabad, Rs 300 million for up-gradation of existing TDM based backhaul Microwave with IP based backhaul Microwave network in AJK and Rs 500 million for up-gradation of transmission network and replacement of optical fiber cable in AJK and GB.

Under the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 400 million for establishment of IT park in Karachi, Rs. 365.528 million for hybrid power solution Solarization for remote sites in AJK, Rs. 365.528 million for hybrid power solution Solarization for remote sites in Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 160 million for national centers of Research innovation and entrepreneurship in AAI and allied technologies (NCRIE-AI) feasibility study and Rs 100 million for raising smart capital through private trading market at PSK (PSEB).

