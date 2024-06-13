Rs 9.5b for CM Roshan Gharana, Rs 80b for CM District SDGs allocated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs 9.5 billion for Chief Minister Roshan Gharana

Programme and Rs 80 billion for Chief Minister District SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)

during financial year 2024-24.

Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman disclosed this in his budget

speech in the Punjab Assembly session here on Thursday.

He explained that under the CM Roshan Gharana Programme, relief would be provided

to the people in the electricity bills and in the first phase, complete solar system would

be provided to domestic consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month.

He said the government was also providing houses to the poor under ‘Apna Ghar, Apni Chhat’.

Mian Mujtaba added that development programmes at district level would be completed

under the Chief Minister District SDGs Programme worth Rs 80 billion during the next FY.

In his budget speech, he said that Rs 296 billion would be spent on the construction and

rehabilitation of 2,380 kilometers roads across the province, while old and dilapidated

roads would be rehabilitated through 483 schemes with a total cost of Rs 135 billion;

Undergraduate Scholarship Programme and Chief Minister’s Skilled Programme would

be launched at a cost of Rs 2.

5 billion and Rs 2.97 billion, respectively.

He said that first Garment City in Punjab being built with a cost of Rs 3 billion and

it would not only help promote textile industry but also increase foreign exchange reserves.

Similarly, he said, ‘Khhela Punjab’ programme of Rs 7 billion will be initiated in all the

provincial Constituencies for provision of basic sports facilities to the people, while

funds of Rs 6.5 billion will be spent on the restoration of current sports facilities.

Mian Mujtaba said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s dream of Digital Punjab

was coming true as foundation of Pakistan first IT city ‘Nawaz Sharif IT City’ had been

laid with in short span of three months. Easy access to internet is the basic component

of Digital Punjab Programme.