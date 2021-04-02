UrduPoint.com
Rs 994.5m Development Schemes Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:58 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved three development schemes of Public Building and Local Government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 994.574 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved three development schemes of Public Building and Local Government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 994.574 million.

The schemes were approved at the 32nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included construction of residences for judicial officers at Faisalabad Headquarters at the cost of Rs 706.761 million, Audit & Finance consultant (Firm) for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 39.449 million and Urban Mobility (Preparation of Land Use Plan, Urban Mobility Plan and Solid Waste Management Plan) Design and Supervision Consultant (Firm) for (PICIIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 248.364 million.

