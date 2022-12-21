Rs1 .48 bln being spent on nine petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Petroleum Division would get funds amounting to Rs 1.480 billion, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-23, to advance nine ongoing petroleum sector projects and accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas of the country.

According to the PSDP document, the incumbent government earmarked another Rs 150.560 million for the establishment of the National Mineral Data Centre (NMDC) (Directorate General of Minerals, Rs 303.700 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in Pakistan (HDIP), Rs 100 million for Geological Mapping on 50 Toposheets, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Outcrop Area of Balochistan Province, Rs 70 million for Legal Consultancy Services for drafting of Model Mineral Agreement and updating of Regulatory Framework (Federal and Provincial Minerals/Coal Departments) and Rs 200 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (Earthquakes and Landslides) - Data Acquisition along Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones.

Similarly, the Petroleum Division would get Rs 224.809 million for strengthening and up-gradation of the Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi, Rs100 million for the supply of 10 MMCFD gas/RLNG at the doorstep (zero point) of Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan (SSGCL), Rs 74.705 million for supply 13 MMCFD gas/RLNG at the doorstep (zero point) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park Special Economic Zone, Sindh (SSGCL) and Rs 256.735 million for the supply of 40 MMCFD gas/RLNG at the doorstep (zero point) of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, Faisalabad (SNGPL).