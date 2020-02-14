UrduPoint.com
Rs100 Bond Draw On Feb17th

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Regional Directorate National Savings, Peshawar on Friday announced that the 29th draw of Rs 100 bond would be held in State Bank of Pakistan, Peshawar on February 17th

In the draw committee, former assistant director National Savings Peshawar, Shahi Rome would perform as president while Deputy Chief Manager Prize Bonds section, Masoodur Rehman would perform as secretary.

Besides, Regional Director National Savings, Shafiullah, ZIAO National Savings, Rafiq Ahmed, Assistant Chief Manager State Bank, Muhammad Jamal and Ishtiaq Ahmed of KPCCI would participate as members.

