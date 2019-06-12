UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs100 Million Allocated For Commerce, Rs 202.828 Million For Textile In PSDP

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Rs100 million allocated for Commerce, Rs 202.828 million for Textile in PSDP

The government has allocated Rs100 million for one new scheme of the Ministry of Commerce and Rs202. 828 million for Textiles Industry Division in one on-going and two new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated Rs100 million for one new scheme of the Ministry of Commerce and Rs202. 828 million for Textiles Industry Division in one on-going and two new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the details, the government has allocated Rs100 million for remodeling and expansion of Karachi Expo Centre, Component -1 to develop and promote the local industry and to attract the foreign and local investment in the country.

The total estimated cost of the Karachi Expo Centre, Component -1 Rs 2677.430 million.

Meanwhile, Rs2.828 million has been earmarked for Faisalabad garments city training Centre, Faisalabad and also Rs100 million for 1000 Industrial stitching Units (All over Pakistan) in two on-going schemes in PSDP-2019-20.

The government has also allocated Rs202.828 million in PSDP 2019-20 for the establishment of Faisalabad garments city (Phase-II) Faisalabad in one new scheme.

778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Commerce Textile All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch h ..

3 minutes ago

New US Sanctions On Iran Target 2 Individuals, 1 E ..

3 minutes ago

Golunov's Case Highlights Important Issues With De ..

3 minutes ago

More than 400 arrested at Moscow police abuse marc ..

3 minutes ago

Twenty-Two Foreign Governments Have Spent Money at ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.