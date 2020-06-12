UrduPoint.com
Rs103.500 Mln Allocated For Commerce Division In PSDP 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:16 PM

Rs103.500 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2020-21

The government has allocated Rs103.500 million for a an ongoing scheme of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has allocated Rs103.500 million for a an ongoing scheme of the Ministry of Commerce in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for the promotion of trade and commerce in the country.

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government has allocated Rs 103.500 millionfor '1000 Industrial Stitching Units throughout Pakistan' to develop and promote the local industry in the country.

The total estimated cost of the '1000 Industrial Stitching Units throughout Pakistan' was estimated as Rs 350.545 million.

