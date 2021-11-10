UrduPoint.com

Rs111bn To Be Invested Into Power Transmission System In Next Three Years: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:36 PM

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission system in next three years: Hammad Azhar

The Ministry for Energy Hammad Azhar says that the transmission line projects will be executed in different areas of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar informed the National Assembly that an investment of Rs111 billion would be made in the power transmission system during the next three years.

The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that an investment of 111 billion rupees will be made in the power transmission system during the next three years.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar told the house during question hour that the transmission line projects will be executed in different areas of the country.

The Minister for Energy said that it was because of the power contracts signed by the previous PML (N) government, the capacity payments have reached eight hundred billion rupees. He said we have reduced the annual flow of circular debt from 450 billion rupees to one hundred thirty billion rupees.

Responding to a question, Hammad Azhar said both Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited have been directed to come up with a rehabilitation plan in a month's time for replacement of damaged pipelines.

He said this plan will help address the issue of gas pressures.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said the present government has initiated legal reforms to ensure just and expeditious disposal of civil and criminal cases. She said we have also introduced legislation including Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Act, Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act and Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act. She said the Ministry of Law and Justice has deliberated with relevant stakeholders and will soon introduce Criminal Law Reforms Bill to strengthen the criminal justice system.

The House will now meet on Friday at 10:30am.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Criminals Gas From Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Germany advises against Moderna jab for under-30s

Germany advises against Moderna jab for under-30s

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Sees Risk of Border Conflict With Poland Ove ..

Minsk Sees Risk of Border Conflict With Poland Over Situation With Migrants

3 minutes ago
 Three Injured While Filming The Expendables 4 in G ..

Three Injured While Filming The Expendables 4 in Greece - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Slams Poland for Pulling 15,000 Troops to Bo ..

Minsk Slams Poland for Pulling 15,000 Troops to Border Amid Migration Crisis

3 minutes ago
 WASA plans to cut defaulters' connections

WASA plans to cut defaulters' connections

3 minutes ago
 Benzema eligible for France even if guilty in tria ..

Benzema eligible for France even if guilty in trial : federation boss

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.