Rs122,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 122,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 967 points and found 91 violations while case were registered against 19 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.