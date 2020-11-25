UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs122,500 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:12 PM

Rs122,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 122,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 122,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Wednesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 967 points and found 91 violations while case were registered against 19 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Admiral Fasih Bokhari Sounds the Concluding “Rin ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine trial participants exempt from PC ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 23,675 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Believes Minsk, Moscow Will Rea ..

2 minutes ago

Four dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canaries

2 minutes ago

Tokyo to urge residents to avoid 'non-essential' o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.