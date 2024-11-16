Open Menu

Rs12.97 Tax To Be Collected As No Mini-budget Under Plan: Finance Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2024 | 02:49 PM

Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan has successfully met primary surplus target and that the National Fiscal Pact has been approved by Cabinet

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2024) Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb made it clear that no mini-budget is on the horizon and assured that the government would achieve its tax collection target of Rs. 12.97 trillion through improved enforcement and administrative measures.

The finance minister stated that Pakistan has successfully met the Primary surplus target and that the National Fiscal Pact has been approved by the Cabinet, eliminating the need to revise the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award.

He expressed these words while talking to a private tv channel on Saturday.

The discussions with the IMF heavily focused on energy sector reforms, with plans to privatize state-owned entities such as GENCOs, DISCOs, and airports to enhance efficiency and reduce financial burdens.

Expressing gratitude, he acknowledged Sindh’s Chief Minister for facilitating the fiscal pact's approval and commended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its proactive role in matters of national interest.

Speaking about the recent visit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized that the visit was not intended for an economic review but rather to enhance confidence between Pakistan and the IMF. He described the discussions with the IMF as "constructive and meaningful," adding that some issues required in-person dialogue, although virtual talks with the IMF are ongoing.

"The IMF delegation listened carefully to Pakistan’s perspective and appeared satisfied," he remarked. He also expressed appreciation for fact-based reporting by media outlets during the IMF visit.

Aurangzeb said that the government is actively working on rightsizing federal departments, and restructuring was completed in 11 departments and is underway in five more.

