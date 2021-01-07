UrduPoint.com
Rs1,329.928 Million Released For Petroleum Sector Projects In H1 FY 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

Rs1,329.928 million released for petroleum sector projects in H1 FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs1,329.928 million during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December) to execute eight petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs1,786.160 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs1,329.928 million for the projects as of January 1.

As per the to the PSDP details, the government has earmarked an amount of Rs1,662.684 million for five ongoing projects, out of which Rs100 million would be spent in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE), Rs 6.524 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, Rs 303.160 million for supply of 13.

5 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Rs 1,153 million for the supply of 30 MMCFD gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs100 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

While Rs123.476 million have been kept for three new schemes, out of which Rs48 million would be utilized for the establishment of National Minerals Data Centre, Rs 20 million for geological mapping of 50 Toposheets (out of 354 unmapped Toposheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and Rs 55.476 million for strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.

