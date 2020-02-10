Rs.15 billion to be released to control inflation: USC MD Umer Lodhi

(@fidahassanain)

The PM has expressed serious concerns over inflation, saying that they will take every possible step to control inflation.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th 2020) Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Umer Lodhi has said that a huge amount of Rs 15 billion has been released to overcome increasing inflation.

According to the details, Utility Stores Corporation Managing Director said that objective of the huge amount is only to counter inflation in the country.

“A huge amount of Rs. 15 billion has been released for provision of essential items against affordable prices,” said Umer Lodhi.

He said the PM directed all the district governments to have strict check on prices of daily used items.

The government was also going to support 50,000 registered ‘Tandoors’ (Ovans) for affordable prices of bread and ‘Naan’ .

USC MD Umer Lodhi said that the PM issued Rs 7 billion amount previously to provide relief to the public.

Earlier, the PM held meeting of his party’s spokespersons and discussed economic and political situation in the country.

“We want to provide relief to the public and that’s all,” the PM was quoted by the sources as saying. He had said that they had no right to stay in power corridors if they could not provide relief to the public.