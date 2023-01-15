UrduPoint.com

Rs150.560 Mln Being Spent To Advance 'National Minerals Data Centre' Project

Published January 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 150.560 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to advance an ongoing project of establishing a modern National Minerals Data Centre (NDMC).

The project, initiated last year, is aimed at compiling the data of available minerals for facilitation of investors and the future projects' planning in the country.

The two-year project is being jointly carried out by the Petroleum and Planning Divisions in consultation with all Provincial Mines & Minerals Departments including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Geological Survey of Pakistan.

