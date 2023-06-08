UrduPoint.com

Rs16.35b Disbursed Under Targeted Fuel Subsidy Initiative During July-Dec FY 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Rs16.35b disbursed under Targeted Fuel Subsidy initiative during July-Dec FY 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The present government has disbursed a total of Rs16.35 billion to around 8.67 million beneficiaries under the Targeted Petroleum Subsidy initiative during July-December FY 2023.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday during a press conference, the programme was launched in order to protect the poor and vulnerable families from the effects of rising fuel prices.

The Federal government in May 2022 decided to disburse an additional cash subsidy of Rs. 2,000 to existing regularBenazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries as well as additional beneficiaries by raising the existingPMT score covering third socio-economic status.

More Stories From Business

