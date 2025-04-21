Rs1.65bn Relief Provided To Banking Consumers In 2024: Banking Ombudsman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief amounting to Rs1.65 billion to the Banking Customers by disposing of 27,753 complaints against commercial banks during 2024 as compared to financial relief amounting to Rs1.26 billion provided during the year 2023 by resolving 25,493 complaints
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief amounting to Rs1.65 billion to the Banking Customers by disposing of 27,753 complaints against commercial banks during 2024 as compared to financial relief amounting to Rs1.26 billion provided during the year 2023 by resolving 25,493 complaints.
He stated this in a press conference here on Monday. The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan Sirajuddin Aziz said that the relief of around Rs8 billion had been provided to the customers by the BMP since its inception in 2005.
Sharing the Annual Report of BMP for the year 2024, he said that there was an increase of 6 percent in public complaints lodged with BMP Office against commercial banks during the year 2024 as compared to the year 2023.
He said that complaints received through Prime Minister’s Portal during the year 2024 worked out to 7,193. “Efforts are made to dispose of complaints expeditiously, however, 3,283 complaints received during last 45 days of the year, 2024 have resulted in an overall increase in complaints brought forward for next year (2025)”, he added.
He pointed out that there was a massive surge of complaints during the year 2024 due to increasing use of digital and electronic platform and the growth in Mobile and Digital application has also led to increase in the number of frauds.
During the year major increase was seen in complaints of frauds and cases of Account Blockage by banks on one pretext or the other. The other factor of increase in complaints relates to service inefficiency of banks. Attention of respective stakeholders and the State Bank of Pakistan has been drawn towards these drawbacks, the Banking Mohtasib added.
Mr. Sirajuddin Aziz said that recently created Digital Banks have also been placed under the ambit of Banking Mohtasib Office which requires adoption of additional measures, besides more staff who should be fully equipped with Fintech operations and related technologies.
The Banking Mohtasib added that in compliance with the legal requirements, the Banking Mohtasib’s Annual Report 2024 was presented to the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan on 27th March, 2025.
Aziz said that the efforts of banks to educate public through electronic and print media to protect them from frauds and forgeries have failed to bring effective results. As such these efforts are to be doubled on collective basis and spreading messages to masses, particularly in rural areas of the country, is urgent need of the hour to protect the customers from fraudsters.
Recent Stories
Seminar on PM’s youth programme held
Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns
Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation
'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman4 minutes ago
-
Creativity, innovation 'engines of competitiveness' to win global market share: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Nepal direct flights a must to boost trade: Nepalese envoy2 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge by Rs.8,100, reach all time high to 357,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian envoy visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s new trade envoys poise to redefine economic diplomacy4 hours ago
-
Soya, palm oil imports grew 116.37% and 23.42% in 09 months5 hours ago
-
Tyre burst claims two lives6 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 28.19% to $230.067 mln in 9 months7 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs 1140 billion savings target by start of last quarter of FY 2024-258 hours ago