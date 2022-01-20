UrduPoint.com

Rs2,819.98 Mln GIDC Utilized On TAPI, PSGP Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Rs2,819.98 mln GIDC utilized on TAPI, PSGP projects

The government has collected around Rs 332,107 million Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) by October last, out of which it utilized Rs 2,819.98 million in advancement of two strategic projects including the TAPI and PSGP to meet the country's energy needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The government has collected around Rs 332,107 million Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) by October last, out of which it utilized Rs 2,819.98 million in advancement of two strategic projects including the TAPI and PSGP to meet the country's energy needs.

"Total collection of GIDC from January 2012 to October 2021 stood at Rs 332,107 million, out of which an amount of Rs 2,819.98 Million has been utilized as of November, 2021 in connection with Infrastructure Development Projects i.e. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) (Formerly North-South Gas Pipeline (NSGP) Project)," according to an official document available with APP.

The two gas pipeline projects have great significance for the country as its existing hydrocarbon deposits are depleting by 9 percent annually and the oil and gas exploration companies could not find any major deposits like Sui since long.

Under the PSGP project, a 1,100-kilometre pipeline would be laid to transport 1.

6 billion cubic feet per day of gas (mainly imported Liquefied Natural Gas) from Karachi to Lahore, in collaboration with Russia.

Under the TAPI project, a gas pipeline would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to Pak-India border.

The planned constructionl and commissioning time of the project is two years after achievement of the financial close.

Turkmenistan, being the consortium leader for the TAPI project, is contributing up to 85 percent of equity, while the rest members Afghanistan, Pakistan and India have decided to take 5 percent each equity share in the project company.

"Pakistan's share @ 5% is estimated at US $ 200 million, which covers both pre and post FID (Final Investment Decision) stage. As of 31st December 2021, Pakistan injected US$ 8.25 million as capital contribution in the TPCL (TAPI Pipeline Company Limited," according to official sources.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Russia Company Oil Turkmenistan January October November December Border Gas Post From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Attack ..

Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Attack - Counter-terrorism Police

10 seconds ago
 Pakistan ranks second in Economist normalcy index: ..

Pakistan ranks second in Economist normalcy index: Asad Umer

12 seconds ago
 Top Austrian Diplomat Says Will Visit Kiev, Contac ..

Top Austrian Diplomat Says Will Visit Kiev, Contact Line in Donbas in Early Febr ..

14 seconds ago
 Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship of Encr ..

Chinese Military Accuses US Destroyer Ship of Encroaching on Xisha Islands Water ..

2 minutes ago
 Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by Jun ..

Stage-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by June 2023

2 minutes ago
 HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

HEC announces PhD scholarships in US universities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.