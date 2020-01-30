UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs293.257 Mln Released For Petroleum Sector Projects In Seven Months

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:34 PM

Rs293.257 mln released for petroleum sector projects in seven months

The government has released funds amounting to Rs 293.257 million during first seven months of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs581.812 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs 293.257 million during first seven months of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs581.812 million.

According to the official data as of January 24, an amount of Rs 8.442 million has been provided to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, for which Rs10.553 million have been earmarked in the PSDP.

While, Rs 54 million have been released against the allocation of Rs70 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) to ensure its sustainable operations and facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 60.252 million has been provided under a project to up-grade Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP)'s POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

This year, the government will spend Rs77.960 million for up-gradation of the HDIP labs.

An amount of Rs 166.614 million has been issued for acquiring new drilling rigs and equipment against allocation of Rs 416.535, while Rs 1.462 for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin Coal-field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, for which the government earmarked Rs 3.655 million in the PSDP.

Whereas, an amount of Rs 2.487 million has been disbursed for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of Lasbela district, Balochistan, for which the government would Rs 3.109 during the current fiscal year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Oil Badin Lasbela Uthal Bela January Gas Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ten held for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol

4 minutes ago

DG FDA directs WASA to expedite recovery drive

4 minutes ago

Fugitive giraffe found dead in Thai canal

4 minutes ago

Two food points sealed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Kashmir day

4 minutes ago

Pakistan-Belarus to sign MOU for bilateral coopera ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.