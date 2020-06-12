UrduPoint.com
Rs3.545 B Proposed For Development Schemes Of Planning, Development Division

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:28 PM

Rs3.545 b proposed for development schemes of Planning, Development division

The government has earmarked Rs3.545 billion for various new and ongoing schemes of the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked Rs3.545 billion for various new and ongoing schemes of the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has proposed allocation of Rs2.499 billion for nine new schemes and another Rs1.045 billion for eight ongoing schemes.

Among new schemes, for the project Cadestral Mapping, an amount of Rs500 million has been set aside out of total estimated cost of the project of Rs1.954 billion.

While for competitive grants programme for policy oriented research, the government has earmarked Rs586.9 million besides allocating Rs80 million for construction of plan house in administrative sector, F-5/2, Islamabad (PC-II).

Likewise, the government has also allocated Rs450 million for strengthening of ministry of Planning and Development in monitoring and evaluation of PSDP projects, besides an allocation of Rs300 million for strengthening of the ministry in Information Technology.

For the project Integrated Energy Planning, an amount of Rs378 million has been proposed while for establishment of Pakistan Urban Planning and Policy Center, the government has proposed Rs100 million.

Among ongoing schemes, the project for updating of rural area frame of census and surveys, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will get Rs229 million whereas an amount of Rs250 million has been proposed for Development Communication Project.

For China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): Support project (3rd revised), the government has set aside an amount of Rs250 million while 100 million each has also been allocated for institutional strengthening and efficiency enhancement of Planning Commission, and National Initiatives of Sustainable Development Goals (nutrition).

The project for monitoring of PSDP financed projects (revised) (phase-II) would also get Rs80 million for the upcoming fiscal year while an amount of Rs80 million would be allocated for National Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals/Nutrition (SDGs).

