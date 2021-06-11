Rs4025 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government will spend around Rs4025.067 million on 24 projects of revenue under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2021-22.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, an amount of Rs3011.163 million has been allocated for 13 ongoing development projects and Rs1013.904 million for 11 new development schemes of the Revenue Division.

Among ongoing schemes, Rs600 million earmarked for Pakistan Single Window Programme while Rs500 million for Pakistan raises revenue programme.

The government has allocated Rs119 million for construction of model custom collectorate at Gwadar whereas Rs200 million for construction of custom complex at SOST involving - sepoy barracks, e-facilitation centre, transit accommodation and custom forensic laboratory.

About Rs870 million is allocated for development of integrated transit trade management system (ITTMS) under ADB regional improving border services project, Rs285 million for construction of office of intelligence and investigation (IRS) Karachi and Rs272 million for construction of regional tax office at Islamabad.

Among new schemes, the government has allocated Rs239.896 million for construction of regional tax office, Sargodha and Rs136.400 million for construction of additional office block for RTO Sahiwal.

An amount of Rs83.977 million is earmarked for purchase of land for customs check post/ warehouse at Rakhni, Manikhawa, Qamar-ur-Din and Badin, Balochistan whereas Rs69 million is allocated for establishment of offices and transit accommodation at Ghulam Khan.