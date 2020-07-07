Rs505.925mln released for 14 Aviation sector projects during FY 2019-20

The government has released funds amounting to Rs505.925 million during the last fiscal year to execute 14 Aviation Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs940.425 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs505.925 million during the last fiscal year to execute 14 Aviation Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs940.425 million.

According to the official data as of June 30 that showed a slight readjustment in funds' allocation and releases, an amount of Rs225 million has been provided for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), and Rs44.600 million to build Rain Water Harvesting Kasana dam, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for these projects in the PSDP.

While, Rs3.532 million have been released against the allocation of Rs23.532 million for establishment of a Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and strengthening of weather forecasting system in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs18.746 million has been provided under a project to install Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, and Rs 16.074 million for installation of the same facility at Multan, for which Rs148.746 million and Rs36.074 million had been allocated respectively in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs5 million has been issued for the Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre (MRC) Turkey (IDB), and Rs 25 million for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and Allied Facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, against the allocation of Rs24.

500 million and Rs25 million respectively.

Whereas, Rs30 million have been released for construction of 2x double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate Mess, and allied facilities at the Quetta Airport, which stood 100 percent of the allocation made in the PSDP.

Likewise, an amount of Rs30 million has been provided for construction of barrack accommodation for 64x ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, store, Kote Magazine, quarter guard, and OC accommodation/room at Skardu airport, against allocation of Rs30 million.

Funds amounting to Rs20 million have been issued for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad airport, and Rs10 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF Headquarters Karachi, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for these projects in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs25 million has been provided for construction of a triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs27.973 million for a triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan airport and Rs25 million for up-gradation of ASF academy Karachi, against the allocation of Rs25 million, Rs27.973 million and Rs 50 million for the projects respectively.