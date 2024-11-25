Rs6.458b Development Schemes Approved
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 47th meeting of current fiscal year (2024-25) here Monday approved two development schemes worth Rs 6.458 billion.
Chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab's Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:
The approved schemes includes:
1) Concrete lining of Irrigation Channels to Improve Water Delivery Performance and Conveyance Efficiency-III at the cost of Rs 3995.
293 million .
2) Construction of service more flyover to connect with Industrial Area-II gujrat link road in district gujrat at the cost of Rs 2463.582 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officials.
