Rs6.458b development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 47th meeting of current fiscal year (2024-25) here Monday approved two development schemes worth Rs 6.458 billion.

Chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab's Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the PDWP meeting approved the following schemes:

The approved schemes includes:

1) Concrete lining of Irrigation Channels to Improve Water Delivery Performance and Conveyance Efficiency-III at the cost of Rs 3995.

293 million .

2) Construction of service more flyover to connect with Industrial Area-II gujrat link road in district gujrat at the cost of Rs 2463.582 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officials.